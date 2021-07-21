FORT PIERCE — The Navy SEAL Museum is pleased to announce its Scholarship Program has awarded more than $350,000 to students this year. With the generous support of donors Jay and Ginny Litty, William Hale of the Marlee Foundation, and Tim and Pati Walsh of Trident Tuition Funds, the gifts will be used for children from preschool age through college, including for trade or technical school.
The Scholarship Program is part of the Museum’s four-pillar approach to caring for Special Operations families through the Trident House Charities Program. Each year, the Scholarship Program tends to the academic needs of students for both private and public education.
The Marlee Foundation initiated this effort with the Museum in 2015 under William Hale’s leadership; The Walshes joined the legacy in 2020 with the advent of Trident Tuition Funds. This academic year, the Litty family has joined the effort, providing additional funding for students of Special Operations Forces.
“The National Navy SEAL Museum is proud to be able to partner with our generous donors and help provide educational opportunities to the families of our Special Operations Community,” said Museum Executive Director Grant Mann. “These children are the future of our country and will become integral to the success and continued freedoms we all enjoy.”
With the Museum also contributing to this worthy cause, more than $350,000 was divided among 176 young people from all over the United States in pursuit of education.
ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
The Scholarship Program supports the higher and private education of hardworking students of the Special Operations Community. Funds are also available for those who aspire to attend trade or technical school.
Comprised of the Marlee Foundation (for college, trade, and technical school) and Trident Tuition Funds (in support of private preschool and K-12 education, as well as college tuition), and with the support of the Litty Family, the Scholarship Program is an initiative impacting the lives of young people who might otherwise not have the opportunity to attend the school of their choice.
To learn more, visit: www.navysealmuseum.org/scholarship
ABOUT TRIDENT HOUSE CHARITIES PROGRAM
The Trident House Charities Program is the heart of the Navy SEAL Museum’s mission, serving the families of Naval Special Warfare. Comprised of four pillars:
A respite house in Fort Pierce
The Scholarship Program for the higher and private education of children of Special Operations individuals
The K9 Project for the donation of service dogs
The Direct Family Support to fill in gaps beyond Federal support
The Trident House Charities Program is funded by the generous contributions of donors who care for those who have served, those who continue to protect our country, and for the families who have lost loved ones to combat or related training.
ABOUT THE NAVY SEAL MUSEUM
The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.
Located in Fort Pierce, the Museum resides on the training grounds of the original Navy combat swimmers, the Frogmen.
Built to honor the men who served with fortitude and ingenuity, the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum first opened its doors on Veterans Day in 1985. From humble beginnings, the facility has experienced tremendous growth, achieving national stature in 2007. The main objective of the Museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits, while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through the Trident House Charities Program.
