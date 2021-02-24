Lake County is the site for several NCAA Division I softball regular season games, with games going into next month. In conjunction with THE Spring Games organization, more than a dozen college softball teams from across the country are participating in the collegiate softball event. The games began Feb. 12 and take place over four weekends at multiple venues throughout the county.
Feb. 26-28, Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont will host games between the University of Kentucky, Florida International University, Stetson University and New Mexico State.
This year’s event is highlighted by the addition of the Big Ten Conference. Due to COVID-19, the Big Ten sought a neutral location where conference games could be played in a bubble-type atmosphere. Through a partnership with THE Spring Games and the City of Leesburg, the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex was selected to host this event. The Big Ten schools will play 84 games over a span of six days on the weekends of Feb. 26-28 and March 12-14.
The Lake County Tourist Development Council is a sponsor of the event through use of the local Tourist Development Tax. The event sponsorship with THE Spring Games and the City of Leesburg is an investment in the future, as several Big Ten teams, along with other Division I softball teams, have agreed to return to Leesburg for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to a news release.
For the safety of players and visitors, COVID-19 protocols will be in place to limit the number of spectators allowed at games, and the availability of general admission tickets will vary each weekend. For tickets or additional information, visit www.thespringgames.com.