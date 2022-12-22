Lake County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has announced a pickup location for Clermont residents in anticipation of this weekend’s arctic blast. Clermont residents seeking cold weather shelter can obtain free bus transportation at the Citrus Tower for shelter locations in Eustis and Fruitland Park.
The US National Weather Service reports that a significant cold outbreak will arrive Friday night and last through Christmas weekend. Most of the East Central Florida area will experience low
temperatures near or below freezing on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with wind chills reaching in the 20s.
The Lake County EOC has announced the following locations for cold weather shelters – LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis; and Trinity Assembly of God, 200 Urick Street, Fruitland Park.
Clermont residents seeking shelter from the cold weather can obtain bus transportation through
LakeXpress, Lake County’s fixed route service, to these shelters at the Citrus Tower at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those who do not have access to LakeXpress or the pickup location and are in need transportation to these cold weather shelters must call Lake County Connection at 352-742-2612 by 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 to arrange transportation.
Some ways to prepare for the cold weather this weekend are to follow the 5 P’s:
Protect Plants
Protect Pets
Practice Fire Safety
Protect People
Protect Pipes.
Be sure to cover cold-sensitive plants and cover pipes allowing outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent freezing.
Also, bring outdoor pets inside or provide warm shelter for them. Dress in warm layers and wear a hat and gloves.
Finally, use safe heating sources indoors. Do not use fuel-burning devices such as grills inside as they release deadly carbon monoxide.