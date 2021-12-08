Lake County taxpayers pay our school superintendent up to $229,000 annually — plus retirement and other benefits that are unimaginable in the public sector. We need to examine what we get for that hefty expense. We recently got a glimpse of what she thinks is her job: lobbyist for massive increases in spending and higher taxes and lowering teacher standards.
Regardless political persuasion, I hope we can agree that taxpayers should not pay for our public employees to lobby for their own special interests. Superintendent Diane Kornegay’s column does just that, pushing an agenda in Tallahassee that will lead to higher and higher taxes. Our school board members should call her out for this behavior.
Of course, great schools are critical for our community and we can agree on several of the points she made. First, and foremost, are reforms in the state’s Education Finance Program. Their funding formulas are politically motivated and result on our school system’s funding to rank in the bottom 10% of all systems in the state. That’s grossly unfair and the playing field must be equalized across all districts. This step alone would provide funding for all fundamental school priorities without local property tax increases.
Superintendent Kornegay also raises legitimate concerns about the expense of payments to the Florida Retirement System for our employees. States from coast to coast have grappled with this challenge and several have discontinued offering employer-funded defined benefit plans for new hires. Another solution would be to limit employer matching defined contributions. These actions are more in line with private sector benefits — plans that the overwhelming majority of Lake County taxpayers are limited to.
Kornegay has spent her entire professional career in various school districts. Thus, she has no experience with processes that make the private sector the most efficient and productive in the world. Thus, it is to be expected that now she seems surprised that her minimum wage employees are going to get $1 hourly raises each year through 2026. Instead of even considering cost saving solutions she takes to this page to simply demands more and more funding.
A primary, and similarly legitimate, concern is hiring and retaining the best teachers. Surveys in recent years suggest that income is just one of several factors that contribute to satisfaction and loyalty among teachers. Dissatisfaction is fomented by often unsafe and unsecure school environments. Student discipline is rarely enforced and parent involvement diminishing. Conditions during the pandemic have further deteriorated. Money alone is not the solution.
The Superintendent’s request that legislators reduce teacher certification standards is another unconscionable act. Calling certification requirements “burdensome,” her plan would allow teachers five years to obtain a certificate. The real burden is on parents and our students to be taught by unqualified personnel.
She closes by asking us to contact our representatives regarding these issues so, while you are at it, let’s also ask them to make it illegal for public employees to lobby in the professional roles for tax increases.
Robert Stuber is a resident of Groveland who provides the News Leader with an editorial on a random basis.