On Feb. 27, Clyde Ashbury was surprised with a100th birthday party, hosted by the Rolling Ridge RV Resort. Adding to the surprise party was the additional honor of naming and dedicating the billiard room for him, as he is an accomplished billiards player. He also was presented with a plaque that will be placed in a prominent position in the room.
Ashbury, who moved to Clermont in 2001 with his wife, now deceased, is originally from Wayne County, West Virginia. They were blessed with three children and a number of grandchildren;several traveled from Ohio and West Virginia to join in the celebration, with the closest living in Kissimmee.
He is an U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II and shortly after (1942-1946).
Looking out into the dining room, Ashbury admitted being thoroughly surprised when he was told that the luncheon in his honor was attended by approximately 175 of his friends and neighbors.
He admitted to being “amazed and blessed” that so many people came to help him celebrate. He also added how blessed he felt to have so many people he cared about join him on his big day.
Aside from being a billiards enthusiast, Ashbury also enjoys his community at Rolling Ridge RV Resort, the park, the pool, and his favorite card game “Pass the Trash.”