For the sake of harmony and going forward, Groveland councilor Randolph Waite was elected vice mayor. He was nominated by Councilor Barbara Gaines. She gave several reasons, chief among them that Waite is a conscientious member of the council.
In his acceptance, Waite paid tribute to both Mike Smith and Mike Radzik, stating that both display great leadership. The two of them had vied for the vice mayorship at the previous city council agenda meeting, which resulted in a 2-2 deadlock, as Waite’s had an excused absence at the final November meeting.
Waite was enthusiastic about being chosen.
“We have to move this city forward,” he said. Having lived in Groveland the past 17 years, he had seen much negativity in the past. Through the years, this has passed and Groveland has made many positive strides. He added that it is important who the vice mayor is. “I love serving. My profession is serving.”
Waite’s selection also found favor among those in attendance.
“We have an amazing staff here; people working their butts off,” said Curt Breedlove. In addition to city employees in general, he named certain individuals, such as City Manager Mike Hein and City Attorney Anita Geraci-Carver. He extended the compliment to the elected officials. “I’m proud of each and every one of you.”
Breedlove wasn’t finished expressing congratulations and appreciation.
“Randolph, I think you’ll do a good job,” he said, and addressed the next to all those present. “Let’s work amongst us. There is really some awesome stuff happening here.”
This positive mood was buttressed by Dr. Joscelyn Campbell, a former federal government employee who worked in public relations.
“Let me tell you about how Groveland has changed,” Campbell said. Due to her former position, the Associated Press news service had contacted her, which it has done in the past. They were calling to ask her about the recent exoneration of the Groveland Four, who were four young black men who (all now deceased) were recently cleared on a crime --- falsely --- that cost two of them their lives, and a stigma on the remaining two, as well as on family members and descendants. The Associated Press, she said, didn’t want the facts, and she didn’t cooperate, instead telling the news organization the positive things taking place. “I thank each and every one of you because of the positive change. We are going forward.”
However, much of the remainder of the meeting was not a love-in, although a number of speakers did express similar sentiments to those of Breedlove. For a number of speakers who addressed councilors during the public comment section, there was unfinished business, and it centered squarely on Mike Smith.
It began with Paula Ault, who several meetings earlier had a run-in with Smith. At that meeting, Ault addressed the council about an ongoing matter. Smith chose to respond. When Ault approached the podium a second time, Smith went on a verbal tirade about how she was not allowed to speak a second time on a topic. Eventually, Ault waved him off and returned to her seat.
That was not the end of it, however, and Smith continued, his voice raising in vocal, with a heated exchange with Mayor Evelyn Wilson who finally had to gavel him into silence.
“It’s humiliating to be treated with a lack of respect,” said Ault, referring to that particular night. She mentioned how it became necessary for the mayor to hammer down the gavel. Ault claimed Smith’s behavior toward women was not isolated and she demanded serious action. “I’m asking for his resignation.”
She was not the only person who supported calling for Smith’s resignation. Carol Hall also demanded that.
One person who struck a middle ground, David Medellos said that while Smith is, overall, a good person, he had stepped over the line.
However, Smith was not without his supporters, among them Angie Langley. Smith, she said, is always accessible. In another instance by another person, it was claimed that Smith isn’t someone who is disrespectful to women. How could he be when he was raised by a mother who was a nurse, grew up in a household with four sisters, and who has two daughters, both of whom have entered male-dominated professions.
This was challenged by Amanda Traywick, who said she is the chairperson of the city’s Parks and Recreation board. She said of those who defended Smith that they often do not attend meetings.
She then cited specific instances of his conduct at meetings in which he was both disruptive and disrespectful.
For all of this, Smith sat in silence. It wasn’t until the part of the agenda when councilors give independent reports that he chose to respond and defended himself against the accusations. There were those who took this as a non-apology.