OAKLAND — Artwork by Rod Reeves and Craig K Brown, as well as wood art pieces by local Oakland artist Scott Lineberger are now on display at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Also being exhibited are wood art pieces by local Oakland artist Scott Lineberger.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Reeves, an accomplished artist and draftsman, documented much of the West Orange County region and collected an assortment of books, clippings, interviews and his drawings throughout his life. During his tenure as the inaugural Director of the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation, the collection grew into an important resource. His detailed drawings of people, places, and things serve as an indelible legacy of everyday living over the past 60 years.
Brown, a West Orange County resident and professional photographer, photographs popular area landmarks and landscapes and then digitally manipulates them until these are transformed into art that resemble perfectly rendered watercolor paintings.
Lineberger has created commercial and documentary video productions on both a regional and national scale, including an independent made-for-TV movie. He’s a Florida native and eight years ago returned home to assist his grandmother, longtime Oakland resident Mildred Arrington.
Lineberger also took this opportunity to return to his photographic roots. He now produces images and videos — including drone photography — for real estate agents across central Florida and utilizes his free time to capture images. Visitors interested in learning more about Lineberger can visit his website www.mistcatcher.com.
WANT TO GO?
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland is located at 126 Petris Ave.
Reeves’s artwork is on display from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fridays.
ABOUT THE HEALTHY WEST ORANGE ARTS AND HERITAGE CENTER AT THE TOWN OF OAKLAND
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is committed to preserving Oakland’s past, present and future. Working with its partners, the Center provides important tools and social connections to help residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life.
Oakland Historical Homes & Buildings will allow visitors to learn about the historical buildings and homes located in the Oakland area, all while catching a glimpse of well-known local art pieces featuring these gorgeous locations. Visitors will also see historical 1924 deeds from two of the homes and registry books from the Oakland Hotel.
This project is funded in part by a $1 million lead grant from the West Orange Healthcare District, as well as funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and countless other donors. The Center supports the mission of Healthy West Orange, a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation.
For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage and www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland.