The Town of Oakland invites the public to a new art and history exhibition, “’Hold Fast to Dreams’: Celebrating Black History in Oakland.”
The exhibit is being held at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland, 126 W. Petris Ave.
The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m., and will feature a jazz performance by LeNard Rutledge and Friends.
The exhibition delves into Oakland’s African American heritage, starting with the growing workforce of Oakland as a major economic hub after the Civil War, with bustling industries of citrus, lumber, and turpentine.
Visitors will learn more about the arrival of the railroad and families who have lived in the area for generations.
The exhibit also highlights many of Oakland’s African American leaders, both past and present. A special digital presentation focuses on the Town’s Historic African American Cemetery, which was established in 1882 and contains historically significant grave markers of emancipated persons.
Featured artists will pay tribute to the Black experience and culture with a host of carefully curated mixed media pieces.
The exhibit closes March 17.
WANT TO GO?
The Center is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,Wednesday through Friday, and on the first Saturdays of the month.
TO LEARN MORE
www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage
www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov