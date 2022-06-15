The nonprofit Citrus Alliance for the Arts will be presenting its inaugural “Kick-Off to Summer” fundraiser on June 18 at the Clermont Performing Arts Center, featuring “The Atlantic City Boys.”
The quartet has performed across the nation as well as before cruise ship audiences. They have opened for headliners such as Patti LaBelle, The Temptations, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
WANT TO ATTEND?
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and available online at: the-citrus-alliance-for-the-arts.ticketleap.com.
The Clermont Performing Arts Center is located at 3700 U.S. 27.
ABOUT THE CITRUS ALLIANCE FOR THE ARTS
The alliance’s vision is to generate family friendly events, and its mission is to partner and provide programming that is culturally, emotionally and spiritually stimulating.
It also seeks sponsorship and active participation. To learn more, email: thecitrusallianceforthearts@gmail.com , or like it on Facebook: The Citrus Alliance for the Arts, Inc.
Trina Zigan is the marketing director for The Citrus Alliance for the Arts.