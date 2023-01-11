New Beginnings' first Spirit Day of 2023 takes place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Jan. 25, in association with Flippers Pizza.
Whether dining in, carryout or delivery, 20% of all sales will go towards New Beginnings and its low income housing project, New Beginnings Village.
To order, call 352-242-2214 and mention you are participating in Spirit Day. When ordering online, please use the promo code: SPIRIT
FLIPPERS PIZZA
2523 U.S. 27
Clermont
Phone: 352-242-2214
Menu: flipperspizzeria.com
BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
New Beginnings has teamed up with Outback Steakhouse and will be conducting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m., Feb. 25 at the restaurant.
Included in the meal will be two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon and a beverage, all for $8. Service will be provided by New Beginnings staff and volunteers.
Options include dining in or orders to go.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward its low income housing project, New Beginnings Village.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
1625 State Road 50
Pay online: nbcfl.org/events, or at the door
ABOUT NEW BEGINNINGS
New Beginnings of Central Florida was founded in 2007 and is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is “A Hand Up, Not a Handout.”
415 Citrus Tower Blvd.
Website: nbcfl.org
Email: info@nbcfl.org
Phone: 352-404-6946
Helpline: 352-638-5412
Pick-up/Delivery: 352-507-9063
Thrift store: 352-241-8500