On April 8, residents and downtown business owners joined city officials at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the area’s designation as a Florida Main Street community and to learn more about its new branding campaign: “Lure of The Lake. Gem of The Hills.”
The Clermont Main Street ribbon cutting was hosted by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce at the Eighth Street Pier, in which Mayor Tim Murry made the opening remarks.
“I am excited to see this new program join our already successful downtown community,” said Murry. “On behalf of the City, congratulations on this new adventure as we continue to share Clermont as a destination for our friends and neighbors from all over Central Florida.”
During the event, a new logo and supporting marketing materials were unveiled, as well as new Main Street signage and banners lining the area’s streets and South Lake Trail.
The new branding honoring Clermont’s roots and rich history was designed to evoke the charm of downtown Clermont, warm lake breezes and abundant trails that entice visitors and residents to rediscover all the diverse shopping, dining and recreational opportunities that are available here year-round.
“If you have spent time in downtown Clermont, you’ve experienced the unique vibe in the Main Street district that straddles old-time nostalgia and indie trends of today,” said Barbara Hollerand, executive director of Downtown Clermont. “We wanted to promote that undeniable charm and novelty by paying homage to the rich history of the area as well as conveying the economic opportunity and diversity here.”
In Downtown Clermont, historic buildings and brick streets fuse with new places and experiences. To celebrate this union, the new brand unites the area’s historical slogan, “Gem of the Hills,” with downtown’s other intrinsic feature: the undeniable “lure of the lake.”
It’s symbolic of old versus new and authentic to the history that makes this destination within Clermont so special. In addition, the new logo integrates the date of Clermont’s origin (1884) as yet another way of paying homage to the history that created this place and to successfully brand, position and market it as a destination.
KEY ELEMENTS OF THE NEW BRANDING CAMPAIGN
The new website, ClermontDowntown.com is the official downtown guide to Clermont and features easy-to-navigate content about where to shop, dine and play as well as exploring eclectic opportunities to enjoy unique art and cultural experiences.
A new video, promoting Downtown Clermont as one of the fastest growing counties in Florida fueled by an economic vitality and promise that makes it one of the most desirable destinations in the state, is also featured on @historicdowntownclermont on Facebook and @downtownclermont on Instagram and YouTube.
Phase I of the new banner program will include 50 banners along the lake with the new branding and tagline. The Main Street sign was placed at Eighth Street and Osceola Street to let trail users know they are entering a Main Street community. A second Main Street sign is located at the gateway at State Road 50 and Eighth Street.
For more information, contact downtownclermont@gmail.com