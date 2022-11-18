“I want to raise awareness for Down’s Syndrome and all special needs children with a ray of sunshine,” said Jennine Shoeman, whose downtown Clermont business, Ray’s Boutique, recently held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. The establishment carries a diverse array of unique children’s clothing and related accessories.
Originally from Seattle, she graduated from Otis College of Art and Design to start her career in community services. She moved to Clermont 10 years ago, where she started a professional career in health and life insurance.
While insurance service sales still pays the bills, her dream was to open a children’s specialty boutique in a small town. Thus the store is named after her son, Ray, now two, who is a Down’s Syndrome child.
His mother discovered Ray would be a special child when pregnant. While she notes it was scary at first, she did not realize how much of a wonderful blessing he would be. She opened Ray’s Boutique to spread her rays of sunshine for Ray and everyone in Clermont.
Toward that effort, Shoeman has been working with the Down’s Syndrome community, while partnering with Dreamplex and Hickory Hills Leisure Living.
She has purposefully started to hire special needs teens and young adults to help work at her shop, to help them build confidence, independence and pride in themselves.
She facilitates professional photo sessions with special needs children as her marketing models. The best photos will hang in her boutique, while being gifted to the moms every six months after the newest photo sessions. The model children feel like rock stars.
“I want to make a difference,” said Shoeman. “After moms discover they will be having a Down’s Syndrome or any special needs child, they really need help with understanding resources for themselves and their families. I want to be there for them.”
She added that most of the profits will be donated back to help children with special needs.
Ray’s Boutique
684 W. Montrose St.
352-708-5002
website: www.TheRayBoutique.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Raymondllc
Instagram: @ShopTheRayBoutique