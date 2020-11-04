The Clermont Downtown Partnership, a not-for-profit association of small business owners in and around the downtown Clermont area, recently announced its board of directors for 2020–2021.
Kimberly Grogan from Dash Sports will be president, Darren Johnson from the Clermont Brewing Company will be vice president, Keith Mullins from Bacchus Vino will be treasurer, Angelina Affrunti of Corelli’s Pantry will be secretary. Other current elected and previously appointed board members include Tammy McCoy from Ritter’s Frozen Custard, David Affrunti of Corelli’s Restaurants, Barbara Rajcula from The Broom Tree, William Downs of Suncreek Brewery, Lisa Harris of the South Lake Art League and Larry Oskin of Marketing Solutions. Sandy Farnsworth serves as executive director.
The Clermont Downtown Partnership offers the Sunday Farmer’s Market, Home & Vintage Show, the Fall Harvest Festival, Candy Cane Lane Arts & Crafts Show, First Fridays, Music On Montrose, Mega Food Truck Events and more. Their free community events bring thousands of local area residents and tourists to downtown Clermont each year. The money received from vendors and sponsors for Clermont Downtown Partnership events is also used to promote additional activities and marketing to help promote Downtown Clermont.
Interested in joining the group? Clermont Downtown Partnership will be having a membership event in January, with details to be announced soon. You can get involved with their marketing, membership and special events committees. Member meetings are normally held the third Wednesday of each month, 8–9:30 a.m.
For membership and sponsorship information, visit
www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com, contact Sandy Farnsworth at 352-617-8788 or email Kimberly Grogan at kimberlyrose215@gmail.com.