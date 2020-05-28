The Clermont Downtown Partnership, a not-for-profit association of small business owners in and around downtown Clermont, has elected its 2020-2021 Board of Directors, as follows.
President: Erika Shanoff, Erika’s Tea Room and The Great Floridian Marketplace
Vice President: Randy Dillard, Dillard & Associates
Treasurer: Keith Mullins, Bacchus Vino
Social Secretary: Barbara Rajcula, The Broom Tree
Recording Secretary: Kimberly Grogan, Dash Sports.
Other current CDP board members include Tammy McCoy from Ritter’s Frozen Custard, David Affrunti of Corelli’s Restaurants, Darren Johnson of Clermont Brewery, William Downs of Suncreek Brewery, Ashley Condon of The Florida Angler, Lisa Harris of the South Lake Art League, Larry Oskin of Marketing Solutions and Sandy Farnsworth as Executive Director.
The Clermont Downtown Partnership creates special events and business opportunities to celebrate Clermont. As a not-for-profit, it offers the Sunday Farmer’s Market, Home & Vintage Show, the Fall Harvest Festival, Candy Cane Lane Arts & Crafts Show, First Fridays, Music On Montrose, Mega Food Truck Events and more. The free community events bring thousands of local area residents and tourists to downtown Clermont each year.
CDP member meetings are usually held the third Wednesday of each month, 8–9:30 a.m., at the Clermont Historic Village. For membership and sponsorship information, visit www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com, or contact Sandy Farnsworth at 352-617-8788 or Sandy@ClermontDowntownPartnership.com.