The Lake Louisa Ward, a congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in south Lake County, is now part of the new Orlando Florida West Stake located on the Orange County-Lake County line. It includes nine wards, as well as a new chapel, to accommodate the growth.
A stake is comprised of several congregations or wards within a defined geographic boundary. The term is derived from biblical imagery, with Zion pictured as a great tent upheld by cords fastened securely by stakes (Isaiah 54:12), according to a news release from the church.
Membership in the church is growing in Lake and Sumter counties, as well as in nearby counties, which reflects a population increase as well as an increase in those joining the church, according to the organization.
Creation of the stake had been postponed from March to August, due to COVID-19 considerations.
A Leesburg Florida Stake was organized in 1982, and since then more congregations and other stakes have been created. The Leesburg Stake originally covered Lake, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, part of Marion and part of Orange counties. The Leesburg Stake currently has seven wards in Lake, Sumter and the northwest corner of Orange Counties. Within Lake County, new wards were created in the Sorrento and Clermont areas.