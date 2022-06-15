The Clermont Police Department launched its newest patrol boat this past Memorial Day weekend.
“We are eager to get it out for the holiday weekend,” said Sgt. Thomas Stone as he made some final adjustments to the boat’s instruments panel. “We expect it to be really busy out here”
The Clermont Police Marine Unit has been patrolling Lake Minneola for the past year using the Clermont Fire Department boat. Considering there are 14 lakes within city limits, including the 11 lakes connected to the Palatlakahal River, which make up the Clermont Chain of Lakes, an efficient water patrol unit is important.
*Lake Minneola is our main focus, but now we can patrol (in cooperation with the sheriff’s office) all of the lakes down here,” said Stone, who has more than 20 years of boating experience.
ABOUT THE BOAT
The patrol boat is a 23-foot, Pathfinder 2300 HPS, powered by a Yamaha 250 HSO and equipped with two, eight-foot power pole anchors, as well as blue lights and a siren.
The bay boat design creates a stable platform in calm and choppy waters, the anchor poles allow the boat to be secured when another boater needs assistance and the T-top canopy can be lowered to allow navigation under low bridge and other overhead obstacles.
“When a storm rolls in and the water gets choppy, the boat ramp gets real busy, as everyone wants to get their boat out at the same time,” Stone said. “This boat will allow us to safely and effectively continue to patrol and be there if we are needed.”
Stone said officers spend a lot of time conducting safety checks to ensure everyone on the water — from experienced captains to novice boaters — have and know how to use all of the required safety equipment.
But what about visitors?
“Boaters are usually pretty smart and prepared,” he said. “We do keep a watchful eye on our visitors who rent watercraft and may not be as familiar with our waterways or understand just how important safety is on the water.”