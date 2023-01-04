March 25 is the new date for Pastfinders Cultural and Genealogical Community Showcase that will be held at Cooper Memorial Library, having had to cancel the original date due to Hurricane Ian.
The event to celebrate family is a way for the community to learn about local groups who celebrate and nurture ethnicity and culture. There will be Scottish highland dancing; a documentary called “Finding Samuel Lowe;” and several local groups, such as the DAR/SAR, Jewish Friends of Kings Ridge, Caribbean American Association and more.
The public is encouraged to come in native dress or the colors of their ancestral flags.
Anjanette Mercer is a volunteer and president of Pastfinders of South Lake County
Volunteer. She can be reached at 407-509-1754.