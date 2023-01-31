It was with enormous pride that Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake Sumter State College recently announced many exciting changes as well as many more plans for the future were soon to come to fruition. These changes and other plans will come in response to the needs of the community today and into the future.
“We are celebrating 60 years of excellence in higher education this academic year and we will have numerous celebratory events for the community to attend,” said Bigard. “We embrace our access mission as a community college and have a highly engaged faculty and staff that care about our students.
“We are committed to providing them with the opportunity to pursue their educational goals and join Florida’s dynamic workforce,” she said.
She went on to delineate the current student body.
74% of them are 18-24 years of age ( the traditional college age), which is high for a community college
60% female and 40% male work at least one job
13% are high school students earning college credits at no cost (The Health Sciences Collegiate Academy is structured to provide students with the opportunity to simultaneously complete their AA and a high school diploma)
CURRENT PROGRAMS
The majority of students are pursuing an Associate of Arts Degree, with plans to transfer to university partner, the University of Central Florida, or another university to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Just over a quarter of students are enrolled in the Associate of Arts program, which is known as the workforce programs.
There is a strong demand for STEM-related university transfer programs, but its Commercial Driver’s License Program, and line worker boot camp certificates are in high demand.
“We also now have two bachelor degree programs. One is in Strategic Leadership, with tracks in Human Resources, Healthcare Administration, Criminal Justice, and Project Management. The other one is a BS in Nursing,” Bigard said.
FUTURE PROGRAMS
Bigard noted how the college is planning to change with our community.
“I heard that this community values the college and the quality of education we provide. I have heard that we still need to expand our program offerings, locations and course selection” she said. That includes employers, who have told her they want more LSSC graduates. “Our community wants to partner more with LSSC to help us all grow together.”
They are now working on a bachelor of science program in Sports Leadership and Wellness. They are also exploring new programs in:
• Construction management • Teacher education
• Cyber Security • Robotics
• Virtual and augmented reality • Animation
• Solar energy
It is also expanding the partnership with Lake County Schools, to bring their HSCA program, including starting a new Criminal Justice Academy at Mount Dora High School.
In addition to new academic programs, they hope to soon add new sports such as track and golf to their current lineup of baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and cross country.
When I was named president, I was asked what my vision was for the college. Honestly, before and throughout the pandemic, we were focused on managing the rapid shift to the online marketplace and planning for the national enrollment decline due to declining high school graduates,” she said.
“However, we are very fortunate in Central Florida, our economy and the labor market are strong. We are now focused on enrolling students and connecting them to their career pathway.”
ABOUT LSSC
South Lake campus
1250 N. Hancock Road, Clermont
Phone: 352-243-5722.
Leesburg Campus
9501 U.S. 441, Leesburg
Phone: 352-787-3747
Sumter Center
1423 County Road 526A, Sumterville
Phone:352-568-0001
In general
website: https://www.lssc.edu/