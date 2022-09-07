(Portions of this article provided by Clermont Lakes Dental Care)
The parking lot at Clermont Lakes Dental Care was filled to capacity and then some for the grand opening and ribbon cutting this past Friday, Aug. 25 in which dignitaries from area businesses associated with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, government and a religious organization were present.
Following a festive reception in which Dr. Samuel S. Wakim and his wife Hannah welcomed all in attendance, he gave a brief background of the facility, then asked the Rev. Mark Wajda of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church to bless the facility and the practice. After every passage, attendees responded:
“Lord, give us success in the work of our hands.”
Wadja then went from room to room at the clinic, sprinkling it with Holy Water. From there he then placed his hands on the head of Sage Karam, and placed a blessing on him.
Karam was a special guest of honor, whose family has long been friends with the Wakims. He is a racecar driver and Clermont Lakes Dental Care is a major sponsor.
“I’ve been racing since I was four years old, driving go-karts,” Karam said when called upon to speak. He went on to state he turned professional in 2014. “It was the day of my senior prom.” Although he didn’t attend his prom, he did graduate high school with his classmates, he added.
Karam currently competes in the NASCAR Infinity Series, and his goal is to compete at the top NASCAR level. Toward that he will start racing full-time next season.
As a highlight, a clip from a race that took place at the Indianapolis Speedway in which Karam was part of a four vehicle photo finish was broadcast; Karam came in third place.
Among those who participated were Ray and Cathie Terry, from Winter Garden. Not only are they neighbors of the Wakims, they also are patients of Clermont Lakes Dental Care.
“We have been with him three years, when he was in Winter Garden,” said Ray Terry. “They are great people to know.” He also brought up the fact he and his wife are looking forward to moving to Clermont, as they are downsizing, plus they want to be closer to the practice.
NEWEST MEMBER
In its endeavor to better serve the community, Clermont Lakes Dental Care announces that as of Aug. 8, Dr. Behazin Torkian joined the facility.
“We are now able to offer extended hours for our patients, to be able to serve our community better,” said Wakim who, with his wife Hannah and their children welcome their newest member. “We listened to our community and we are responding with action; we want to serve those with complicated schedules.
Dr. Torkian grew up in Dubai before moving to the United States, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Portland State University. Continuing her education in Oregon, she graduated with honors with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D) degree from Oregon Health and Science University.
She is a member of the American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, and Academy of General Dentistry.
Dr. Torkian is also actively involved with many continuing education courses, such as vigorous training in implant placement, clear aligner therapy, cosmetic procedures, biomimetic restorative dentistry, Botox administration and dermal filler implantation.
“Growing up, I wanted to be many things; a pharmacist, a musician, an engineer, but once I decided to become a dentist, everything else fell into place. I have the ability to combine the art of playing musical instruments with the artistic side of dentistry,” she said. “I am passionate about creating healthy and beautiful smiles that will last a lifetime.
She added that from the moment a person walks through the door, she wants to create a unique dental experience, as she truly believes in taking a stance against uninspiring offices, expectations of discomfort, and impersonal care.
When not practicing dentistry, Dr. Torkian loves to spend time with her family and friends, read books, and play her guitar. She enjoys traveling and, given the chance, visits a different city or country every month.
INTERESTED?
Days and hours:
Monday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
To book an appointment:
Phone: 352-432-8269
email: smile@clermontlakesdentalcare.com
website: www.clermontlakesdentalcare.com