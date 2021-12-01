OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland’s “2021 Santa’s Lane” event is returning bigger and jollier than ever with more lights and new activities from 3-6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Town Center, offering brand-new experiences and bringing the community together for holiday fun.
At “Santa’s Lane,” guests will have the opportunity to sit with Santa and the elves once again for a jolly photo and they will even get to go home with a special treat from the North Pole, while supplies last. Plus, guests can see Santa’s arrival in a horse-drawn carriage from the comfort of their homes. Santa’s route will be posted at www.oaklandlf.gov and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakTownUSA soon.
With more than double the lights of previous years, families will be treated to a new and festive display of twinkling lights illuminating Town Center Circle, Town Hall and the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland as part of “2021 Santa’s Lane.” A DJ will play merry music in front of the Center to get participants in the holiday spirit as they enjoy the event.
Plus, the Town of Oakland is bringing exciting new experiences to this year’s event such as:
A Snow Zone sponsored by Healthy West Orange at the Center, where guests will play in flurries of snow on the West Orange Trail
“Rudolph Rides,” allowing guests to meet, pet and ride ponies dressed for the holiday season
Holiday photo backdrops throughout the event, giving guests the chance to show off their holiday spirit on social media
“Trees of the Season” tree decorating contest at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center
A new art and history exhibition, “Places of Worship,” at the Center, allowing visitors the chance to browse spiritual art and learn the history of Oakland’s churches and their roles in the community
Milk and cookies hosted by The Lakeside Church, along with crafts and games
