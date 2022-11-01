When David and Leah Hamilton bought their dream home in Howey-in-the-Hills, they thought they had gotten lucky. They thought they had found their home for life.
Their beautiful, $419,100, four-bedroom newly-built house had the most spectacular sunsets over a conservation area to the rear of the property.
Sadly, their dream has turned sour in the most horrible way due to a huge problem with their sewage system, which has led to regular back-ups and fecal matter pouring out of their ceiling.
The situation has gotten so bad that the town of Howey-in-the Hills has stepped in order to speed up a solution to the nightmare. So far, nothing has been sorted, but according to town administrator Sean O’Keefe, Howey-inthe-Hills is committed to helping the Hamiltons.
“This town is small, with well under 2,000 residents,” said O’Keefe. “We all know each other and as neighbors, we have to help where we can, particularly in situations like this where there is a public health risk.”
For the Hamiltons, living in a house with plumbing issues is most definitely a health risk.
“We’ve had raw sewage coming up through our showers, into the dishwasher, into our sinks and through our ceiling,” said David. “To say it’s disgusting is an understatement.
“We loved this house when we bought it. No one can ever build at the back of us and we have the most glorious sunsets,” he said. “But now everything is ruined. This place is tainted.”
The couple moved from Tennessee to Florida in May 2021 in order to be closer to their son Chris, who worked in Gainesville after graduating college.
After searching for several weeks, they found a small subdivision called Talichet in Howey-in the-Hills that was being built by Dream Finders Homes, a national builder based in Jacksonville.
The couple signed a contract on a new 2,922 square-foot, four bedroom, four bathroom home which was connected to the city sewer system, rather than a septic tank.
They moved into their home in September but within three days their sewage problems began.
“Leah was at work when the toilets backed-up,” said David. “Dream Finders sent out a plumber who cleared the line and we thought the problem had been solved. We were wrong.”
A couple of weeks later, the system backed up again. A team of plumbers were sent out by Dream Finders, who cleared the line and told the Hamiltons that they needed toilets with bigger tanks to push the water with more force.
Three new toilets were installed but the system still backed up on the average of once every couple of weeks; each time plumbers came out, they couldn’t get a handle on the problem.
In November, the master bathroom flooded with sewage and a warranty manager for Dream Finders came out. The day he did, just before Thanksgiving, dirty water poured through the ceiling and light fixtures in the kitchen.
“When the water flooded from the ceiling, the warranty manager panicked,” said David. “It was surreal. He said that he would get this sorted out and I was kind of glad it happened when he was there, so he could see for himself.
Dream Finders booked the couple into a hotel while they repaired the ceiling and cleaned-up, yet when the Hamiltons returned the plumbing problems were still there.
“I was frustrated, angry and fed-up. Leah was incredibly upset because it felt as if no one was getting to the root of the problems and we were suffering,” he said.
Two independent contractors finally discovered that the plumbing was back pitched, which means that the sewer doesn’t slope down. So rather than the sewage being carried away from their house, the pipes run towards the house.
The couple was advised to run as many water faucets as possible at the same time to force the sewage through the pipes and anytime the dishwasher and washing machine are used.
Unfortunately, so much water usage meant horrifically high bills. The Hamilton’s water bill in September was $1609, way higher than the average $34 Florida household water bill.
Dream Finders has offered to pay some of the astronomical water bills because it can’t see a solution to the problem, but for the Hamilton’s, that’s not good enough.
Every day, David opens the clean out, the pipes that carry the sewage, to check for water.
If the water is running brown, he has to put the taps on inside the house until the water runs clean. If there is no water, then he knows that there must be a blockage.
“I do this sometimes several times a day,” he said. “I can’t get a job because I have to stay and do this, otherwise we would be covered in sewage inside. “It’s no way to live.
The Hamiltons go through at least 100,000 gallons of water each month, which accounts for the massive bills.
“If I get up in the night to go to the toilet, there will be a blockage the next morning,” said Leah. “David then has to clear the clean-out and he can see my waste, which is disgusting. “I don’t know how much longer we can live like this. I don’t want the house now. There are too many bad memories here and it’s not a home because we’ve never had the chance to relax in it.”
This past July, Dream Finders did offer a solution to the couple, but that in itself was “grasping at straws,” according to Leah. The company offered to lower the main feed line into a small tank with a lift pump outside the house. However, this involves a lot of structural work, including cutting through the foundations of the house.
“I do not want a tank and a mechanical pump. We would have to maintain it and I believe they are expensive to repair when they go wrong, she said. “Besides, an independent contractor hired by Dream Finders said that there are no guarantees that this will work.”
In July, Howey-in-the-Hills stopped issuing permits to Dream Finders, based on the Hamilton’s experiences. The company responded through Orlando law firm Holland and Knight, saying that “the nature of the problem is that raw sewage is flowing back into the house” caused by a lack of “adequate pitch” for the main drains.
The town has since began issuing permits again to Dream Finders on the proviso that they sort out the Hamilton’s house once and for all.
“We are going to keep an eye on the situation,” said O’Keefe. “We have to be careful not to exceed our mandate, but the town is ready to step in again if the Hamilton’s problems are not resolved satisfactorily.”
For now, the couple waits for possible arbitration but it’s agonizing.
“We can’t afford to buy another house but we also can’t live with this problem forever,” said David. “We have been stressed out of our minds. It’s making us both sick with worry.
“I’ve had many sleepless nights.”
Their disappointment is incalculable.
“This house was our future, our final move. This was supposed to be a dream home but it’s turned into the biggest nightmare of our lives,” he said. “I pray that the company can find it in their hearts to buy this house back and we can start afresh somewhere else.”
He extended that prayer to others.
“ I also pray that no one ever has to go through what we are going through. Dream Finders has to be made accountable,” David said.
Robert Riva, general counsel and vice president of Dream Finders was contacted for comment.
“We are in litigation with the Hamiltons and we are unable to comment,” said Riva.