The Kiwanis Key Club at Hope Preparatory Academy held a new member induction ceremony on Friday to welcome new students into the service organization.
The Hope Academy Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont is active in many community events, including service projects at the Faith Neighborhood Center and the Elese Tomlin Community Center.
ABOUT KEY CLUB
Key Club is an international service organization for high school students that encourages leadership through serving others.
Chuck Seaver handles public information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.