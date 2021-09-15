The Clermont Police Department recently introduced a new Police K-9 Officer, partnered with Officer N. Farzati, a 12-year veteran of the Clermont Police Department. They make up the agency’s first ever Nitrate Detection Team.
K-9 Juno is a European Chocolate Labrador trained to locate numerous common odors that are associated with homemade and commercial grade bombs. She and K-9 Officer Farzati have both received extensive training in nitrate detection.
This newly added resource will afford the Clermont Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies the opportunity to help safely and effectively manage bomb threats, as well as search common grounds on large-scale events for potential explosive devices. This increases the ability to help ensure schools are safer by having a presence on campuses. K-9 Juno is able to deploy prior to any dignitary’s arrival to help ensure a safe visit.
Outside of K-9 Juno’s explosive training, she is also trained in human and scent tracking. This tracking allows her to assist in locating lost children and dementia patients who may have wandered away from home or treatment facilities.
In an effort to maintain proficiency and increase K-9 Juno’s abilities, Officer Farzati and K-9 Juno train weekly with law enforcement partners in and around Lake County.