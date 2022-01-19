This past Jan. 13, Real Life Christian Academy was welcomed into the family of high school Kiwanis Key Clubs.
A charter party to kick off the new club was attended by students, staff and Kiwanis members, including Key Club Zone Administrator Cleve Tinsley, and Key Club Lt. Governor Eric Owens.
Key Club is an international service organization for high school students that encourages leadership through serving others.
Chuck Seaver is in charge of distributing news information for and about the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.