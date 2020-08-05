Aug. 10, Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 will install new leadership at its regular membership meeting. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The installing officer is 6th District Adjutant, Mike Seidel. New officers are Commander Don Grieb, 1st Vice Commander Joe Landon, 2nd Vice Commander Chris Walker, Finance Officer/Adjutant Karin Biega, Historian Don Bottoms, Service Officer/Chaplin Chris Singh, and Sergeant at Arms Rick Kirker. In addition, Post 239 has some new projects in the works, and information will be shared as details are finalized.