Kim’s Cabbage Patch, a fruit stand and garden center on the corner of Route 50 and Fifth Street in Clermont, has been purchased by Jamie and Dustin Lowe, owners of Lake Catherine Blueberries.
The business was owned and operated by Kim Fielding and Suzi Basting, who purchased the Cabbage Patch in 2000. With their knowledge and experience in agriculture, they developed a strong business model and a dedicated customer base.
“We chose Jamie and Dustin as the up-and-coming Cabbage Patch kids,” said Fielding. “When we began looking for a buyer for our business, we wanted to ensure that the new owners would be as committed to the community as we are and would continue what we started.
“The Cabbage Patch is a happy, safe place where everyone is accepted, respected and honored for who they are and what they bring to the community,” Fielding said. “They are the perfect fit. The community is a priority for them, they have extensive agricultural experience and we know that they will carry our work to the next level. We’re excited to see what the future holds.”
ABOUT THE NEW OWNERS
Jamie Lowe studied event planning at the University of Florida and has years of experience in corporate events. She currently runs a catering business at Lake Catherine Blueberry Farm, the family-owned and operated U-Pick blueberry farm in Groveland that she and Dustin, her husband, and family members run.
Lake Catherine is known for its blueberries, as well as events, including the annual Haunted Halloween Forest, Fall Mazes, Santa’s Enchanted Forest and the recently added Winter Wonderland Ice Skating.
Jamie will run Kim’s Cabbage Patch and bring her passion for knowledge to the new venture.
“We know what a gem Kim’s Cabbage Patch is in our community and you don’t often find this kind of wonderful opportunity when you’re looking to buy a business,” said Lowe. “I appreciate what Kim and Suzi have created and plan to continue their efforts to honor the work and legacy they’ve developed.
To that Lowe added that Fields and Basting have built a strong foundation that she and her husband will continue to build upon as part of the legacy. She also is filled with appreciation for the couple’s sense of civic responsibility.
“I love their connection and commitment to helping others in the community, which is embedded in the business. They know their customers and their business inside and out, and we respect what they’ve accomplished,” Lowe said. “I continue to learn from these ladies and know they will continue to be a part the venture for years to come.”
ABOUT KIM’S CABBAGE PATCH
Kim’s Cabbage Patch provides high quality farm fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, butter, jams and jellies, eggs, Amish-cured meat and more at competitive prices. Customers also find a wide assortment of plants, shrubs, and flowers, with a specialty in blooming perennials that attract butterflies.
Fields and Basting are dedicated to providing fresh food and plants as their business, but their true passion is and has been taking care of their community.
“God put us here to take care of each other,” said Basting. “It is important to us to share our blessings with others. We are compelled to help others.
Among those who have benefited from their dedication to community include school groups, The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, The American Legion and Chase Animal Rescue, to victims of Katrina, But it hasn’t been limited to only those.
“The Pulse Nightclub survivors and local families in need, because it matters. We have always helped our community and when COVID arrived, our neighbors were at our door supporting us,” she said. “We’re ready to pass the business on now, but still plan to be involved.
For more information about Kim’s Cabbage Patch, visit them on Facebook. To learn more about Lake Catherine Blueberries, visit www.lakecatherineblueberries.com.