Karl Wurzbach has been named the publisher of the Clermont News Leader, effective July 5.
Wurzbach has been in the newspaper industry for more than 40 years and has worked for storied newspaper corporations such as Pulitzer, E.W. Scripps, and Lee.
His background is diversified, having senior management responsibility in almost every department.
“We are very pleased Karl will be leading our News Leader team,” siad D-R Media Vice President and Group Publisher John Shank. “He has a long track record of operating successful community newspapers and helping staff create vibrant products filled with local news and advertising.”
Wurzbach is a huge believer in a newspaper’s responsibility to the community, both in the reporting of news and in being involved in organizations and events.
In his previous role as group publisher for Prairie Mountain Media in Colorado, Wurzbach served eight years on the Canon City Chamber of Commerce (now rebranded as the Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance) with three of those years as board president.
He was involved in many community events and chaired the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival, the largest party and fundraising event in that part of the state.
“I am delighted to be here in Clermont working for a great organization,” said Wurzbach. “I look forward to becoming actively involved with the city and county governments, as well as with the Chamber of Commerce and other civic organizations.”
He extends the invitation to “Drop by and say hello if you're near the office.”
Wurzbach and his wife Sarah have been married for 45 years and have two grown sons, Scott and Andrew. The Wurzbachs reside in the Summit Greens subdivision of Clermont.