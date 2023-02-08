There was a lot of excitement last year when we opened Lake Pointe Academy, our newest school in quite some time, and our first K-8 school. Now, construction is moving along rapidly on our second K-8, the Aurelia Cole Academy, which is scheduled to open next school year.
Those are just two of many projects that were part of our Capital Improvement Plan, which identifies the projects and funding approved for the next five years.
Money has been tight due to past recessions, legislative changes and increases in construction costs. But thanks to the fiscal responsibility of our School Board, we are in a better position now to move forward.
So, where do we start?
To determine which projects take priority, we look at growth patterns. We monitor development such as new highway interchanges and large subdivisions that are coming our way. We review enrollment projections and capacity needs annually with our school principals and local government planners, and develop both short- and long-term ways to address those needs.
With the help of impact fees paid by the developers who construct new communities, we are able to build new schools like we did with Lake Pointe Academy near Four Corners.
Impact fees and developer contributions are also funding a new K-8 school in Minneola, which should be under construction this summer, as well as planned additions at the Villages Elementary and Windy Hill Middle School.
We also are committed to replacing aged and outdated facilities. We do that with the help of a one-cent infrastructure sales tax that we share with the county and the cities in Lake.
That’s how we will replace Clermont Elementary and Clermont Middle schools with the Aurelia Cole Academy. Next, is the replacement of Fruitland Park Elementary with a new school that we plan to open in 2024.
Other sales tax projects in our five-year plan include a partial building replacement at Beverly Shores Elementary; renovation and replacement work at Eustis Elementary; replacement of the Curtright 9th-grade center in Eustis with an addition at Eustis High School’s main campus; and the conversion of Oak Park Middle and Leesburg Elementary into a single K-8 school.
It’s an exciting time for our district as we build new and improved learning environments to help our students excel.
To learn more about how we decide when and where to build schools, check out the December edition of “LCS Ed Talks,” our new district podcast available on Apple, Google, Spotify and iHeartRadio.