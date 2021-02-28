The Kiwanis Club of Clermont recently added a new student-led Kiwanis Key Club to its growing list of Key Clubs in the South Lake County community.
Hope Preparatory Academy, located in Groveland, celebrated the club charter Feb. 24 with snacks and presentations from Kiwanis Lt. Governor Barbara Breuer, FL District, Division 9; Cleve Tinsley, Key Club Zone Administrator, FL District and Joan Kyle, Kiwanis Club of Clermont Student Leadership Coordinator.
Although Hope Academy is a new Key Club, the students have already been busy in the community, including with recent Christmas food drives and distributions in the city of Groveland.
Key Club is a Kiwanis International sponsored organization that is led by students. Key Club provides its members opportunities to perform service, build character and develop leadership.