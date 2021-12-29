The Hemp Dispensary is excited to announce its newest location in Clermont: 431 State Road 50 West. Its trained, educated employees are here from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.
We offer quality, third product tested products. We have serviced thousands of clients who need help but don’t need a medical card. We also provide education about the products, as well as sam-ple and free products.
The Hemp Dispensary offers more than 250 products in-store, online, or delivered. We also have a loyalty program to help save money each time clients shop. We carry all price points for everyone. ABOUT THE HEMP DISPENSARY Our newest location has shown us it was the right place to set up operations. People here are welcoming and accepting. Our goal is to provide residents and clients information and products they need in order to have options toward feeling better. We have been in business two years and have helped thousands of people. Thank you for makings us feel welcomed. FOR MORE INFORMATION Visit: www.TheHempDispensary.com