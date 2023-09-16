Highway 50 through Clermont has long been a source of frustration for the community with its long traffic jams and slow-moving traffic.
Now, improvements to the congestion problems are in sight. The city council announced September 15 that traffic signals at 10 intersections along a five-mile section of the road are being upgraded with state-of-the-art technology.
The new equipment promises to enhance safety and cut-back on congestion that makes Highway 50 one of the most complained about roads in Clermont.
Funded by the Florida Department of Transportation and being installed by Lake County, the improvements are a partnership with the City of Clermont government.
“We celebrate an innovative project,” said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry. “I hear complaints about the traffic congestion on Highway 50 all the time and this will help improve that problem.
“I am looking forward to these improvements so we can help make traffic flow through the city of Clermont a little better, smoother and safer and that way, we don’t have to give ourselves so much time to drive anywhere.”
The 10 intersections that will be upgraded between Highway 27 and the Orange County line include Grand Highway, Sandhill View Boulevard, Oakley Seaver Boulevard, Citrus Tower Boulevard, Hancock Road, Emil Jahna Road/Greater Hills Boulevard, Hartle Road/CR 455, Magnolia Pointe Boulevard, Plaza Collina Boulevard and Lake Boulevard.
The improvements consist of additional CCTV coverage to increase situational awareness for traffic corridor managers operating out of the Transportation Management Center.
This means that they will be able co-ordinate more quickly with emergency response and incident clean-up vehicles in the event of a crash which will avoid drivers having to wait as long.
Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything radios are going to be installed. The radios will provide travel time reliability and send information back to the TMC so that staff can provide the travelling public with more current information.
There will be more effective video detection to ensure a more responsive system and devices to allow staff to be able to collect traffic volume information whenever it is needed.
The installation of upgraded ATC traffic signal controllers means that staff will be able to remotely access the signals to provide fast intersection control and help avoid traffic jams.
John Tyler, FDOT’s District 5 secretary, said that the $470,000 improvements are designed to help Clermont’s traffic problems along that stretch of highway 50 that have recently been made worse with constructions works.
“Using the very latest technology, will be able to manage the traffic flow in real time so that we can make changes to the lights when there is lighter or heavier traffic,” said Tyler. “This will also enable us reduce the number of crashes and to faster inform law enforcement of accidents.”
Jeremy Dilmore from the FDOT’s Transportation Systems Management, said that the improvements will make a difference to the flow of traffic on Highway 50.
He said: “We really want to thank Lake County. They have been a great partner in maintaining our traffic signals for us and a lot of contact will go back through their systems so we can both look at it and be able to improve everyone’s drive to work on a daily basis.”
The project should be completed by the end of 2023.