TAVARES — The Florida Department of Health in Lake County will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at middle schools across the county starting next week.
Pfizer boosters will be available for eligible participants as well. The CDC has approved Pfizer boosters for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago and are in one of the following categories:
• Age 65 or older
• Residents in long-term care facilities
•Age 18-64 with underlying health conditions
• Age 18-64 at increased risk because of an occupational or institutional setting
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
All vaccination events are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the locations listed below, and there is no charge to participants.
First Dose:
Oct. 4 – East Ridge Middle School (13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont)
Oct. 6 – Carver Middle School, Gym (1200 Beecher St., Leesburg)
Oct. 7 – Eustis Middle School, Gym (18725 Bates Ave., Eustis)
Second Dose:
Oct. 25 – East Ridge Middle School, Cafeteria (13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont)
Oct. 27 – Carver Middle School, Gym (1200 Beecher St., Leesburg)
Oct. 28 – Eustis Middle School, Gym (18725 Bates Ave., Eustis)
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: 352-253-6522, or: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us