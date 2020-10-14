The City of Clermont recently created a half-mile and 1-mile trail at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. Highway 27.
A sign designates trail entrances, and an aerial print display shows the paths. Each trail features arrow signage guiding users along the uneven, natural terrain. The trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. Furry friends are welcome but must remain on a leash, and owners are asked to clean up after their pets.
“During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, health experts continue to recommend that people safely participate in outdoor activities for their health and wellness, so this gives our residents an exciting new option,” parks and recreation director Scott Davidoff said.
The shaded, sandy half-mile trail winds through a small patch of woods north of the recreation center. The mile-long grassy trail loops around the outskirts of a larger wooded area south of the recreation center. Visitors are asked to respect the many gopher tortoise habitats marked along the way, where the endangered creatures live.
Free parking is available, with the closest spots to the west of the recreation center, near the pool. The nearest public restrooms and water fountains are inside the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, which is currently open by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, due to COVID-19 Phase 2 reopening restrictions.