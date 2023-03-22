Sunday during Clermont’s downtown farmers market, mural artist Christy Perez was busy painting brightly colored oranges and orange blossoms on a wall along the west side of the alley off Montrose Street, near the South Lake Animal League Thrift Shop, South Lake Art League and Roasted Spirits.
Perez said she’d been commissioned by the city to paint the whole wall. This means visitors to downtown will have opportunity to watch the project progress, week by week.
This first panel is just the beginning of the display that starts at Montrose and will eventually end to the north, at the parking lot area behind the buildings.
Perez’s work will include plenty of iconic images, such as citrus, that have defined the area for decades.
You can find Perez on Instagram under the handle @hibiscus.art.