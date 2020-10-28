Walt Disney World recently announced a new specialty license plate that will celebrate the theme park’s 50th anniversary and can help a child’s wish come true. Proceeds of the Florida license plate will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.
Disney has a longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish, dating back to 1980, and since then, more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, with more than 8,000 taking place each year at Walt Disney World Resort.
The design of the specialty plate will be revealed at a later date, but car owners can purchase pre-sale vouchers now for $25, plus applicable state administration fees, through local County Tax Collector’s offices and license plate agencies across the state.
To learn more, visit www.flhsmv.gov.