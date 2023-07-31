Your favorite local weekly newspaper is celebrating major wins at the Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest Awards.
At a ceremony in Sarasota July 21, the News Leader won several coveted awards for excellence out of many of the best newspapers in the state.
Editor Sharon Keeble won first place in the Health, Medical and Science category for her feature story about the impact on her family of her husband’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
She won third place in the Investigative Reporting (Claudia Ross Memorial Award) category for her articles on the plight of racehorses in St Thomas and a Groveland barn’s battle to save them.
Keeble also won third place in the General News Story (Gwen Stevenson Memorial Award) category for her article on the controversial Roe V Wade abortion decision in 2022.
The News Leader staff won a first place in the Special Issue, Section or Supplement award category for their impressive pull-out sections in the paper including October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.
News Leader staff also won a first place in the Roads and Transportation article category and a third place for best headline.
Billy Kirk, News Leader Publisher, said: “I'm honored to be part of this great team in Clermont! To be recognized and honored by the Florida Press Association for their excellent work is fantastic!
“I knew we had an award-winning team, and this proves the point that Clermont is producing great content and product every week for the community. “
Other D-R-Media winners include Kathy Chance from the Triangle News Leader who won a FAME Gold Award for a Veteran’s Walk and Healthcare event.
Winter Haven Sun and Lisa Fellows-Coffey won a FAME Bronze Award for their article on the 100th anniversary of a waterskiing event and Kim Edwards was the runner-up for FAME Lead On Sales Leader Award
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz, Executive Editor of the Polk News Sun won first place for her Education News article. Polk News Sun staff won second place for Best Headline and Polk News Sun and Elizabeth Morrissey won third place for their Faith and Family feature article.