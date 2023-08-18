Wesley Christian Academy celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for a new educational building that will expand their ministry at the Living Hope Church of Clermont campus.
The new building will provide extra space to welcome more students to the academy and to free-up space so that the church can continue to pursue its vision and mission.
Living Hope Church Pastor Doug Kokx, Principal Robert McCue, Jr., Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, Clermont Councilman Michael Gonzalez, and Congressman Daniel Webster all attended the ceremony.
Wesley Christian Academy Principal Robert J. McCue, Jr. said that growing demand in all grades K-8 inspired the church to plan for their new educational building aimed at providing schooling for all ages.
In 2020, the academy had reached its desired K-5 status but with a waiting list for children of all ages, the decision was made to expand the school and offer education thru 8 grades.
“We believe that this building is an answer to prayer and an outward expression of God’s will for this church, school, community, and the world,” McClue said.
“After occupying all available spaces on the church campus in all buildings including the houses across the street, we still ended up with many families on our waiting list not being able to attend.
“We have been blessed to be able to build a new 25,000 square foot two-story building that will now house our VPK – 5th grade and our 6 – 8 grades will move into our dedicated school space downstairs in the Wesley Center.”
With the new educational building, the academy will have dedicated spaces for music, art, physical education and Spanish, an updated Media Center space and a dedicated Science Lab.
Living Hope Church Business Administrator Stephen Elmore said: “Living Hope Church was founded in downtown Clermont in 1891. In 1959, the church purchased the Edwin Kindred house on 7th Street for the future education building. It was called the Wesley House and was used temporarily for children, including a nursery school for three- and four-year-olds.
“The church has had a school on 7th street serving the children in the community continuously since 1959 and before that in the old church building on the corner of Broom and 7th street. We are proud to continue that tradition with WCA being a K-8 school with hopes to be in the new building by the start of the 2024-2025 school year next August.”
Formerly, the Clermont First United Methodist Church, they recently changed their name to become the Living Hope Church, with a new brand, logo and direction while keeping their same mission.
The Living Well Church Campus is located on the site of a former Clermont Hospital and offers a large array of diverse services, programs, events, and groups to help guide their children, adults and family followers, while preparing to add more beneficial opportunities for guidance, counseling, support and inspiration.
Living Hope Church is located at 950 7th Street at Highway 50 in Clermont, FL 34711. 352.394.2412
Visit: https://fumc-clermont.org./, https://www.facebook.com/FirstUMCClermont and www.wesleychristianacademy.org/ways-to-give. Contact Principal Robert J. McCue Jr. at352-394-0191 EXT: 602 or by email at: principal@lh.today.