Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.