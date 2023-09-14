There’s a new church in town that celebrates diversity and opens its doors to anyone, no matter what their life story.
Pastors Spencer and Sarah Green have created Story Church, a non-denominational church in Clermont and everyone is welcome.
The Green’s first had the idea for Story Church almost two years ago when they were members of the Association of Related Churches. It’s taken until now for them to build the church.
“We are a church that celebrates diversity, and we unconditionally love people right where they are,” said Sarah. “We believe it is important to serve our family, friends, and community. Whatever your story, we will always have a place for you.”
Both pastors Sarah and Spencer preach and lead services, while Sarah also oversees the children’s ministry and small groups.
Story Church has eight core values the Greens call ‘Our Language’ including choose others, celebrate diversity, laugh loud, always grow, and live generously.
Members of Story Church enjoy organizing plenty of unity projects and community service events which all their followers are encouraged to take part in.
Rich Benedetto, a member of the Leadership Team, said: “We have plenty of fun team spirited and faith-based events like our dinner parties, mentorships, youth programming, movie and trivia nights.
“Story Church worships, studies, and meets together weekly at East Ridge Middle School every Sunday at 10am. We also hold a community outreach event most months.”
The latest community event was a Reverse Drive Through Day to celebrate the workers at fast food restaurants. Goody bags filled with snacks, candy, gum, gift cards and thank-you notes were handed out through each drive through.
For more information on Story Church, which is located at 13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont, call 352-703-5327 or visit https://storychurchfl.com