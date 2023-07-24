A popular South Lake animal rescue has lost the building lease for its home, prompting a last-ditch campaign to find another property by Fall.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue has until December 31 this year to vacate their current building at 2950, CR 561 in Tavares.
But with rent and property prices through the roof, Forever Home founder Lori Mastrantoni fears for the future of the rescue.
“I am beside myself with worry,” Mastrantoni said. “We are a no kill shelter, which means that every poor soul who comes to us will stay until we find its forever home.
“I can’t shut the doors to all the work we are doing in the community, yet I fear I may have no choice unless either I can find somewhere that is reasonable to rent or preferably to buy so I will never be in this predicament again.”
Lori, a life-long animal lover, has always had a passion for rescuing animals. She started in 1994 when she took in feral cat colonies to get them off the streets and find them homes.
She soon turned her attention to stray and abandoned dogs and set-up an official animal rescue in Yalaha, where she was renting a place.
The rescue started with 15 dogs but as the months went by, the need quickly grew until she had to look for a bigger property to continue her work. That place was on CR 561, a one-acre property she rents from ABC Supply.
With the help of dedicated volunteers, Lori and her team take in dogs from other shelters across the county, senior dogs, animals with medical issues and heartbreaking owner surrender cases.
No dog is every turned away and although the shelter gets by on donations from sponsors and the public, Lori often has had to dip into her own pocket to ensure that the rescue runs smoothly.
The shelter pays $1500 in rent every month, another $1200 at least in food and then there are medical bills and cleaning supplies.
“Every year we take in at least 400 dogs,” said Mastrantoni, who lives in Clermont. “I think our record year was 700! We take in any dog, regardless of its health or situation – I just will not say no to any animal.
“That takes a lot of time and money, but this is my whole life. It’s the most rewarding job in the world to find homes for these animals and if we can’t find a loving family, then they stay with me and my husband Mike because I won’t let them go.
“Some of them come from such tragic situations. Like their owner passed away and they’re all alone in the world, or they were dumped because they are so ill and need medical attention. Unfortunately, we see this all the time.”
Right now, A Forever Home has 40 dogs including four litters of puppies. There are also seniors and a sweet blind dog who was rescued from a backyard breeder.
Lori and her volunteers have looked everywhere to find a property of the same size or larger to either rent or to buy, but with the inflated house prices, there is nothing in their budget.
They have until December 31st to move out, but Lori is hoping to find something within the next few months. A GoFundMe has been set-up to raise money to help buy a place but time is ticking away.
“I am going crazy with the uncertainty,” said Mastrantoni. “Meanwhile, every day we get more dogs in who need us and I am terrified that one day, we won’t have our rescue. That would kill me.
“I am pleading with our community. Our rescue has helped countless families rehome their dogs and we have paired families with wonderful, loving animals. We need the help now!
“Please donate or if anyone knows of any properties that may be within our price range, please let us know, not for us but the dogs who desperately need our love and support.”
To learn more about the rescue, which is a 501 c (3), volunteer opportunities and how to donate, please visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org or call them on 407-221-1855.
To donate to the GoFundMe, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-forever-home-animal-rescue-find-a-new-home and keep up-to-date with the shelter on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aforeverhomeanimalrescue
The News Leader reached out to ABC Supply for a comment.