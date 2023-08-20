It was an eyes down, numbers up kind of an evening at Superior Residences of Clermont’s August 17 fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Disease.
More than 60 people attended the fun-filled bingo night that included a 50/50 drawing, a beautiful gift basket raffle and beer and warm pretzels to raise $1138.
The gift baskets were donated by family, friends and staff at the facility and all proceeds will go towards Team Superior which is taking part in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association ‘Walk with Us’ in The Villages in October.
Sabrina Mallay, Sales Director at Superior Residencies, said that she organized the bingo evening to raise money for Alzheimer’s Disease because each day, staff see residents and their families struggling to cope with an illness for which there is no cure.
“It is a very emotional disease for the families to live with,” said Mallay. “It’s heartbreaking to watch, which is why we want to do something to help find that cure including a sponsored walk in October.
“We are very grateful to everyone who attended our bingo event to make it such a huge success. This is the first time we have organized an event like this, and we will definitely be doing it again!”
Diane Speranza’s attended the fundraiser because it is a cause close to her own heart. Her mom Lucille Lindsay lives in Superior’s Memory Care unit after being diagnosed with dementia.
“Dementia is sadly in my family,” said Diane. “My grandmother had it, my mum’s sister has it and her brother as well. It is a terrible disease. The doctors and researchers have got to find a cure for it.
“Mom has good and bad days, and the bad ones are really difficult to see. She always had a great memory for everything, but now not so much. Thankfully, for now, she always recognizes me as her daughter, but I know time is ticking and that could change.”
Debbie Porter from Clermont also attended the event. Her mom Mary Copeman passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease in April 2021.
“One of the worst times of my life was watching my mom suffer and then pass away to Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Debbie. “It really is one of the most awful diseases because it robs people of so much.
“I had a great time playing bingo while helping to raise money for this cause because I pray that one day, families won’t have to suffer like so many others do today.”
If anyone would like to join Team Superior at the walk in October, please contact Sabrina at Superior Residencies on 352-394-5549 or you can email her smallay@superiorclermont.com
Superior Residencies is located at 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd in Clermont and more information is available by visiting www.superiorclermont.com