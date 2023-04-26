The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a virtual summit May 2–3, during National Small Business Week. This year’s summit will feature educational workshops presented by event co-sponsors, provide access to federal resources and offer networking to help our nation’s entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. To register and attend free of charge, visit https://vevents.virtualtradeshowhosting.com/event/NSBWVirtualSummit/register?mcc=SBA.
National Small Business Week 2023 is being celebrated in person at the nation’s capital and through the virtual summit, so all entrepreneurs may attend. The two-day virtual summit includes sessions on everything from writing your business plan to using technology to elevate performance. To learn more about these and other sessions, check out the virtual summit agenda. Visit sba.gov/nsbw.
“SBA’s National Small Business Week highlights American success stories with a celebration made possible through SBA’s partnership with SCORE and the support of all of SBA’s generous co-sponsors,” said Christina Hale, associate administrator for the Office of Communications and Public Liaison.
SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs.
SCORE is a resource partner of the SBA. The local chapter is SCORE Mid-Florida, serving Sumter, Marion and Lake counties. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida.
“Together, American small businesses create a very large impact on our nation’s economy,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “The past few years have challenged business owners like never before. Thanks to the generous support of our National Small Business Week sponsors, we are celebrating the resilient spirit of American entrepreneurialism and providing timely education and resources to help ensure the continued vitality and success of our small businesses.”
As part of National Small Business Week, the SBA highlights the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. The SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect the nation’s rich diversity.
More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.
The SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.