In the traditional men’s world of banking, a Clermont woman is breaking boundaries by heading a team of women at one of Central Florida’s leading banks.
Mom of two Paz Criado is a senior commercial banker and managing director of Fieldpoint Private Bank in Winter Park, where she advises some of the nation’s highest net worth clients.
Here, she manages an all-female team of eight and proves on a daily basis that she’s just as good at her job – if not better – than her male counterparts.
“It’s been a crazy rise to reach the top of my field,” said Criado. “But I’ve had a lot of support from my family and the banks who I have worked with over the years who have had faith in me. I’m right where I need to be in my career and I’m loving it!”
Criado moved to Miami from Argentina in 2000 when she was 20 years old. She could barely speak English and she said it was a good five years before she could hold a decent conversation.
She married and had kids Mia, now 20, and Nicholas, now 17. When the kids were five and two years old, she did an online college course at the University of Phoenix, working on two degrees in business management and administration.
“Those years were pretty tough when I first came to America,” said Criado. “The language barrier was particularly difficult and of course being in a strange country had its issues too, but I persevered, had a family and I got a good education in my own time.”
Being bilingual helped Criado in her pursuit of a banking career.
“It opened up a lot of doors for me that I might not otherwise have had opened for me,” she said.
Criado’s first job was as a bank teller at Clermont’s Bank of America, and it wasn’t long before her bosses asked her if she would be interested in a management position at the branch.
She stayed with Bank of America for 10 years before transferring to Regions Bank and then Fieldpoint Private Bank.
“It’s been a journey,” said Criado. “I think I have been lucky in that my male bosses always supported me no matter what. So many women struggle in their chosen careers to gain men’s respect, but thankfully I always have been welcomed.”
Criado, who lives in Clermont with her Mia and Nicholas, is passionate about inspiring women to work in banking and has some tips for women who want to exceed in any male-orientated career world.
“Don’t ever be intimidated,” she said. “Remember, women are naturally hard workers who can achieve just about anything that we put our minds to. Never forget that. Always believe in yourself – I did, and I still do. It’s easy to be your own worst enemy when it comes to believing in your capabilities, but you have got to give yourself credit and be proud of all of your accomplishments. With pride comes confidence in yourself and for the job.”