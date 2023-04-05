All offices of the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will be closed April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
The closure includes the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., Tavares; Records Storage Facility, 313 S. Bloxham Ave., Tavares; Clerk and County Finance, 315 W. Main St., Tavares; South Lake Branch Office, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont; and North Lake Branch Office, 902 Avenida Central, The Villages.
To make an online payment for most fees and fines owed for traffic and criminal cases, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/CLERKPay.