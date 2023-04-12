Hagen Azevedo recently completed an Eagle Scout project, the renovation of VFW Post 5277’s Halo ground, located at the southwestÅ corner of the rear yard of the veteran’s center, at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont.
David G. Kilbury has been named Lake County’s new public safety director. He served 38 years with the Florida Fire Service and began his public safety career in 1985 as a firefighter/EMT with South Trail Fire District in Fort Myers and then joined the Cape Coral Fire Department, where he served for 21 years. Kilbury moved to Central Florida in 2009 to become the assistant fire chief of administration with the Clermont Fire Department. In 2013, he was appointed fire chief with the Kissimmee Fire Department. Prior to joining Lake County, he was fire marshal for Orange County Fire Rescue. Kilbury and his wife, Tina, reside in Clermont.
Tower Physical Therapy & Rehab recently celebrated its grand opening at 290 Citrus Tower Boulevard, Suite 108, in Clermont. The facility offers exclusive new aquatic therapies and state-of-the-art new Bionik InMotion Robotics, which has been used to treat upper extremity neurologic impairments, stroke, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, hemiplegic shoulder pain and muscle spasticity as well as for help with moderate to severe phases of recovery. Clinic director Prachi Dalal was previously with Advent Health and Advanced Physical Therapy in the Villages.
March 24, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Courtney Yarkosky, Morgan Entsuah and Laura Tolbert to the Early Learning Coalition of Lake County. Yarkosky, of Montverde, will serve as chair. She was previously state manager for Bacardi USA. Entsuah, of Clermont, is digital and social media coAordinator for Consensus Communications. Previously, she was a marketing specialist for Orlando Health. Tolbert, of Sorrento, is vice president and loan officer at the First National Bank of Mount Dora.
Paul Kleponis, of Clermont, is one of five appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the state’s Board of Physical Therapy Practice. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. Kleponis is a former senior physical therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
The Clermont-based multi-sport, event timing and sports management company Sommer Sports is celebrating its 40th year in 2023. Founder and president Fred Sommer participated in his first race in 1983, when triathlon competitions were rare. Next, he started Triathlon Race Club to encourage others to participate, and the rest is history.
Event planner Maritza Rivera has launched Marz Events Management in Clermont. She previously coordinated major events for the city of Clermont and will be working with clients involved with Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival and Pig on the Pond events.
The SECO Energy Foundation recently approved a $2,500 Health and Human Services grant for Find, Feed & Restore to support the Restore Lake Project. The grant will sponsor the organization’s May 6 Love & Laughter event at the Clermont City Center to raise money for a housing solutions project intended to help local homeless families in need. The Restore Lake Project provides transitional housing for ten to 14 local families with children.
Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays recently announced he is running for re-election. He has been elections supervisor since 2016 and previously was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2004, and in 2010, to the Florida Senate, where he served for six years.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.