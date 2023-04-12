Hagen Azevedo recently completed an Eagle Scout project, the renovation of VFW Post 5277’s Halo ground, located at the southwestÅ corner of the rear yard of the veteran’s center, at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont.

David G. Kilbury has been named Lake County’s new public safety director. He served 38 years with the Florida Fire Service and began his public safety career in 1985 as a firefighter/EMT with South Trail Fire District in Fort Myers and then joined the Cape Coral Fire Department, where he served for 21 years. Kilbury moved to Central Florida in 2009 to become the assistant fire chief of administration with the Clermont Fire Department. In 2013, he was appointed fire chief with the Kissimmee Fire Department. Prior to joining Lake County, he was fire marshal for Orange County Fire Rescue. Kilbury and his wife, Tina, reside in Clermont.

Recommended for you