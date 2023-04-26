Lake County principal Brent Frazier has been named the 2023 Florida Principal of the Year. Under Frazier’s leadership, Umatilla High School improved 168 points – from 375 to 543 – earning the school a “B” grade from the state for the 2021-2022 school year. “It was by far the largest increase in Lake County and, surely, one of the largest in the state – and this was Mr. Frazier’s first year as a high school principal,” Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay wrote in a letter of recommendation to the Florida Department of Education. Frazier has been an educator for 21 years.
Larry Oskin, a local marketing professional and regular contributor to The News Leader, was recently recognized by the South Lake Non-Profit Think Tank with a community service award. Oskin’s local involvement includes serving as a member of area boards such as Clermont Historic Village, Chabad South Lake, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, South Lake Art League and the South Lake Non-Profit Think Tank.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties has appointed Jessica Davis as CEO, effective April 17. Davis brings 25 years of experience in nonprofit industries and joins UWLS from the Children’s Home Society of Florida. She has served on boards, committees and work groups to improve outcomes for children and families in Florida, including her current role on the First Tee of Central Florida board of directors. United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties serves needs in the areas of income, education and health in both Lake and Sumter counties.
Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy’s nine-member board of trustees elected its 2023 officers during its March trustee meeting. District 3 trustee Gerald Anderson, of The Villages, was re-elected board president, District 1 trustee Scott Boyatt, of Clermont, was re-elected as board vice president, and District 9 trustee Morgan Hatfield was elected secretary/treasurer.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association recently awarded Leesburg’s Mid Florida EAA Chapter 534 with the Gold Medallion for 2022. EAA Chapter 534 received a score of 10 out of a possible 11 points, which qualified the Lake County chapter for the recognition. They will also receive a gold banner that can be displayed in their Leesburg International Airport hangar.
March 29, Beacon College was accepted as a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a national small-college intercollegiate athletic league. Beacon will enter the USCAA approved to compete in league play in men’s and women’s basketball and cross country. Currently, the league also recognizes men’s golf, women’s volleyball, soccer, football, softball, baseball, and wrestling. Last year, the college attracted former NBA star and head coach Sam Vincent to build the men’s basketball program. Beacon now is recruiting a women’s basketball coach. Assistant director of fitness and athletics Tony Wrice will oversee men’s and women’s cross-country.
The Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums. The Florida Museum has been accredited since 1973. Only about 3% of museums in the U.S. achieve accreditation, according to the museum.
