Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute recently celebrated its grand opening with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. As a respected leader in medical oncology and hematology, the new facility at 1340 North Hancock Road, Clermont promises state-of-the-art treatment options for its patients. Doctors and staff offer cancer care management, clinical trials, medical oncology, genetic screening, chemotherapy, radiology and immunotherapy. The Institute also has a mobile unit and offers nutrition and wellness counseling to give patients many options for their care.
The Clermont Woman’s Club recently hosted a beautiful tea at the organizations club house on W Broom Street to welcome in new members Linda Cesa, Donna Galvin, Joyce Klaras, Neddy Vasquez, Patty Hughson, Caroline Golay, Mar-Lynn Giannettino and Debra Evans. The Clermont Woman’s Club is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927. It is a non-profit service organization and by fund raising throughout the year, they support international, national and local charities. Clermont members meet the first Tuesday of each month (September through May) at 12.30pm at their clubhouse, 655 W Broom Street, Clermont.
With Beacon College entering into the United States Collegiate Athletic Association this fall, its men’s basketball coach, Sam Vincent, recently signed 6-foot-9, power forward/center Caleb Whitlock, who played for the Central High Lions in Carrollton, Georgia. This is the college’s first-ever sports recruit. Vincent described Whitlock as “the kind of ideal prospect we’re looking for: someone who wants to play the sport, who has been playing at a high school or junior high level, has a bit of a learning challenge, and needs to have that extra care on the academic side, but also wants to pursue it on the sports side.” Founded in 1989, the Leesburg-based Beacon College was the first college in the country accredited to award bachelor’s degrees exclusively to neurodivergent students with learning disabilities, ADHD and other learning differences.
May 2, Lake-Sumter State College held an inauguration ceremony for Dr. Heather Bigard, the College’s seventh president and the first female to hold the role. The ceremony took place at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center in Leesburg and was attended by community leaders, trustees, faculty, staff, alumni and students. “We are committed to creating a learning environment that is inclusive, innovative and responsive to the needs of our community,” Bigard said. “Our mission is to provide access to affordable, high-quality education that transforms lives and communities.”
Clermont Main Street has welcomed Jennifer Wimberly as its new Executive Director. The program provides opportunities for increased community engagement and small business networking in the area. Wimberly said: “There are plenty of great opportunities with Clermont Main Street. I have always worked in non-profits and have generally been in a legal or advocacy position. I now have the opportunity to utilize my experience to work with a community that is invested in the greater good of downtown Clermont.” Clermont Main Street President Kimberly Grogan said: “Jenn Wimberly was a clear choice with her background and her wealth of knowledge in business experiences in the non-profit world.”
The official ribbon cutting ceremony for Clermont’s newest Five Guys Four Corners restaurant took place May 11. The restaurant, which serves more than 1,000 milkshake combinations and more than 250,000 ways to customize your burger, is based at 870 US Hwy 27, Suite 101, Clermont.