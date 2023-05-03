The inauguration of Dr. Heather Bigard as Lake-Sumter State College’s seventh president was Tuesday, May 2, at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center in Leesburg. Bigard, a resident of Clermont, is the first female to hold the role. She brings over 25 years of experience from a wide portfolio of higher education leadership to the role and was a first-generation college student who worked on campus to help fund her undergraduate education. The inauguration ceremony was open to the public.
Chick-fil-A Hancock Road store marketing director Justin Nichols has been awarded the Clermont Police Department’s Citizen of the Year award. Store owner Rocky DeStefano said, “Congratulations to Justin. Thank you for all you do for our stores, our community and our staff. Justin is a true giver. No one could deserve this award more.”
The Groveland City Council named J.S.J. Unlimited, LLC, its business of the month for April. The locally owned landscape company, at 14435 Division St. in Groveland, was founded in 2011 and has been headquartered in Groveland fox six years. President Joshua Wasden said the company, which is rated the No. 1 sod supplier in Central Florida, according to its website, donated a portion of the grass and labor to redo the football field at Gray Middle School. Tim Maslow, Groveland’s community development director, said the company was recognized for its charitable involvement with the football field project and other contributions to the community.
SECO Energy has been named a 2023 Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Tree Line USA national program recognizes public and private utilities that help to preserve and enhance America’s urban forests. This is the 16th year SECO Energy has attained the accolade. Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy serves seven counties across Florida, including Lake County.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.