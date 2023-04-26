Improving your heart health doesn’t have to be difficult, according to the Orlando Health Choose One program for South Lake residents.
The free, six-week program aims to show how to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle with the interactive support of a positive, team-focused approach.
There are already 137 South Lake residents who are participating in the Choose One program and it has been so successful that there are plans for more sessions.
Lee O’Donnell, Exercise Physiologist at Orlando Health Center for Health Improvement, said: “This is an interactive health improvement program delivered in a personalized manner using pre- and post-screenings with virtual classes.
“This program is free and local residents should take advantage of this opportunity to improve their healthy lifestyles.”
Orlando Health Choose One was created to establish and maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle with the help of an interactive program designed by a team of experts from Orlando Health.
Each phase of the program provides the support and knowledge to reduce personal cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and body weight.
Phase 1 includes two before and after biometric screening sessions and six weeks of weekly virtual educational sessions.
The focus of Phase 2 is heart-healthy foods and Phase 3 is all about maintaining heart-healthy lifestyles. Phases 2 and 3 are specifically aimed at people who are at higher risk of developing coronary artery disease.
Maritza Rivera is one of the first South Lake residents to try the program.
“This is a wonderful program,” Rivera said. “I learned how to specifically change my diet, exercise routines, and cooking. The program measures your blood pressure, weight and all of the other necessary healthcare tests to show you your improvements over this six-week program.
“I now look and feel better! I tell everyone to absolutely sign up and do it!”
The Choose One for Heart Health Phase 2 program is open to the first 200 applicants who sign-up. To register, call 1 877-482-4667 or visit www.orlandohealth.com.