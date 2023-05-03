This new payment option means that customers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can use it to pay for their delivery orders.
To begin placing digital orders, customers can create an account through the Kroger Delivery app or at Kroger.com. Add an EBT number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.”
Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.
Rebekah Manis, Senior Director, Kroger Fulfillment Centers, said: “Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”