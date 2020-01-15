TAVARES – Three Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake Chapter Board Members have been recognized as top professionals in public relations in Lake & Sumter Style Magazine’s “40 Under 40.”
President Kevin Yurasek, President-Elect Elisha Pappacoda and Vice President of Communications Tiffany Henderson were each profiled as a part of a “generation of dynamic young professionals” in the publication’s January issue.
“They are go-getters who have started their own companies, risen to the top of their professions or carved out unique niches in business that no one else thought of before,” wrote Lake & Sumter Style Publisher Kendra Akers of Akers Media Group.
Kevin Yurasek is the Director of Strategic Communications for Lake-Sumter State College. In his role, he leads a team that develops the College’s brand and connects the College to the community. Previously, he worked at the University of South Florida, where he oversaw a communications and engagement strategy for new students. Yurasek holds a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.
Elisha Pappacoda is the CEO and founder of Coda Communications, a public relations agency. Her nearly two decades of experience includes serving as Communications Director for Lake County, where she led an in-house creative agency in developing the county brand. Previously, she worked as a television planning producer and newspaper assignment editor. She received a bachelor’s degree in media and communications from Fordham University. She is the recipient of three FPRA Local Image and one Golden Image Award.
Tiffany Henderson is the Lead Public Information Officer with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Prior to joining Lake County, Henderson was an award-winning television news reporter for more than a decade and reported at the local Fox affiliate covering Central Florida. Henderson holds a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Spanish from the University of Michigan.
The “40 Under 40” feature is available online at www.lakeandsumterstyle.com/category/40-under-40/.